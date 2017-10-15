Dr. Lyle Feinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lyle Feinstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lyle Feinstein, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Feinstein works at
Locations
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Feinstein saved my life and I am eternally grateful. He is knowledgeable, informative, patient and always willing to answer as many questions as you have without rushing you. He encourages to be an advocate for yourself and that you be involved in your treatment. I trust him with my eyes closed. He is truly amazing and his bedside manner is second to none. I was truly blessed to have him as my Hem-Onc. Can't wait for his outpatient clinic to open. BEST DR EVER!!! Thanks Dr Feinstein!!!?
About Dr. Lyle Feinstein, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871589416
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feinstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feinstein works at
Dr. Feinstein speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Feinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feinstein.
