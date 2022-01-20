See All Family Doctors in Indianapolis, IN
Overview

Dr. Lyle Cortez, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.

Dr. Cortez works at Franciscan Physician Network Franklin Township Family Medicine in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Franciscan Physician Network Franklin Township Family Medicine
    8325 E Southport Rd Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46259 (317) 862-6609

  Franciscan Health Indianapolis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    How was your appointment with Dr. Cortez?

    Jan 20, 2022
    Dr. Cortez was extremely professional, courteous, and friendly. I didn't feel rushed at all and felt that he was very thorough with my care. His compassion to ensure I received the best care was top tier. I would highly recommend him to other people.
    About Dr. Lyle Cortez, DO

    Family Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    Indiana University School of Medicine
    Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lyle Cortez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Cortez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cortez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Cortez works at Franciscan Physician Network Franklin Township Family Medicine in Indianapolis, IN.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cortez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cortez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cortez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

