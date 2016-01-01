Dr. Lyle Cartwright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cartwright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lyle Cartwright, MD
Overview
Dr. Lyle Cartwright, MD is a Dermatologist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.
Dr. Cartwright works at
Locations
Shaw Sheftel Dermatology Llp1595 E River Rd Ste 201, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 293-5757
HealthySkin Dermatology18855 S La Canada Dr, Sahuarita, AZ 85629 Directions (520) 293-5757
Tamra Whiteley-myers MD PC5190 E Farness Dr Ste 110, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 293-5757
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lyle Cartwright, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Dermatology
Dr. Cartwright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cartwright accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cartwright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cartwright works at
Dr. Cartwright has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cartwright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cartwright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cartwright.
