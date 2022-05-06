Overview

Dr. Lyle Calcamuggio, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Medical College of Toledo.



Dr. Calcamuggio works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Bowling Green, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

