Overview

Dr. Lyle Amer, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Co-Operative Medical College, Kochi, Kochi University and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Amer works at Levin & Amer Md in Santa Fe, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Lupus, Fibromyalgia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.