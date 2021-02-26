Dr. Lyle Amer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lyle Amer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lyle Amer, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Co-Operative Medical College, Kochi, Kochi University and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Amer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lyle B. Amer. MD PC2212 Brothers Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 983-9460
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amer?
These doctors truly care about their patients and the front desk staff go above and beyond. If you want medical staff who truly care about their patients, this is the place to come. Thank you for everything bc even through the pandemic, they've remained heroic in their efforts to accommodate their patients. God Bless ??
About Dr. Lyle Amer, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386794162
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- Co-Operative Medical College, Kochi, Kochi University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amer works at
Dr. Amer has seen patients for Lupus, Fibromyalgia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amer speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Amer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.