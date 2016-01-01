Overview

Dr. Lygia D'Sa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. D'Sa works at Neil B Soskel DO in Lynbrook, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.