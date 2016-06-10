Dr. Lydia Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lydia Wright, MD
Dr. Lydia Wright, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.
Wilmington Maternal-Fetal Medicine2212 DELANEY AVE, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 507-3110Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wright made us feel very comfortable. She has an awesome bedside manner. She never once talked down to us and shared personal experiences that connected with her. I would surely recommend her to others.
About Dr. Lydia Wright, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1891794558
Education & Certifications
- U Nc Hosps
- U Nc Hosps
- U Nc Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
