Overview

Dr. Lydia Wright, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.



Dr. Wright works at Wilmington Maternal-Fetal Medicine in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.