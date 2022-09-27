Dr. Lydia White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lydia White, MD
Overview
Dr. Lydia White, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
Locations
Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance1800 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 200, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 896-6800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was recommended to ask for Dr. White . So far she has been nothing but professional and positive. The suggestions to go ahead and have a smaller procedure to fix a torn rotator cuff rather than waiting were definitely what I needed to hear. The process and downtime were well explained with the focus on PT and rest being primary to a good recovery.
About Dr. Lydia White, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1477754992
Education & Certifications
- Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center
- University of Cincinnati
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
187 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.