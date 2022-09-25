Overview

Dr. Lydia Wester, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Wester works at Genesis OB/GYN in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.