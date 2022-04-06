See All Oncologists in Chicago, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Lydia Usha, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lydia Usha, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Usha works at Section of Medical Oncology in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Practice
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 1010, Chicago, IL 60612 (312) 942-5904

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Rush Oak Park Hospital
  Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Breast Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 06, 2022
    All good.
    — Apr 06, 2022
    About Dr. Lydia Usha, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336109693
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Illinois
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Calif Pacif Mc
    Residency
    Internship
    • Calif Pacif Mc
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lydia Usha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Usha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Usha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Usha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Usha works at Section of Medical Oncology in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Usha’s profile.

    Dr. Usha has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Usha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Usha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Usha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Usha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Usha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

