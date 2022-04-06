Dr. Lydia Usha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Usha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lydia Usha, MD
Overview
Dr. Lydia Usha, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Locations
Practice1725 W Harrison St Ste 1010, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5904
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lydia Usha, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1336109693
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois
- Calif Pacif Mc
- Calif Pacif Mc
- FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Usha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Usha accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Usha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Usha has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Usha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Usha speaks Russian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Usha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Usha.
