Dr. Lydia Usha, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Usha works at Section of Medical Oncology in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.