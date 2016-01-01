Dr. Lydia Suryakumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suryakumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lydia Suryakumar, MD
Overview
Dr. Lydia Suryakumar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA.
Dr. Suryakumar works at
Locations
1
Phyllis S. Ritchie MD PC1100 W Gonzales Rd, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 988-0053
2
Clinicas Del Camino Real Inc1200 N Ventura Rd Ste E, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 988-0053
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lydia Suryakumar, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1225564750
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suryakumar accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suryakumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suryakumar works at
Dr. Suryakumar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suryakumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suryakumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suryakumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.