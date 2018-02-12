Dr. Lydia Lijuan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lijuan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lydia Lijuan, MD
Overview
Dr. Lydia Lijuan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They graduated from Beijing Medical University.

Locations
Cimafranca Daniel MD2273 Highway 33 Ste 203, Trenton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 890-1900
Sun Wellness LLC2333 Morris Ave Ste B107, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 372-5555
- 3 200 Perrine Rd Ste 229, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (908) 372-5555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and listens and doesn’t rush you. I feel very relaxed when I’m there because she is friendly and the staff is very nice. Always a smile on their faces.
About Dr. Lydia Lijuan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Beijing Medical University
Dr. Lijuan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lijuan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lijuan speaks Chinese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lijuan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lijuan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lijuan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lijuan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.