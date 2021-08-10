Dr. Lydia Sharp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lydia Sharp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lydia Sharp, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Sharp works at
Locations
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center7200 Cambridge St Ste 9A Fl 9, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-2273
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sharp gives me hope. She's educated, reviews all medical history, creative, listens, seeks answers, willing, communicates in above and beyond timely manner. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Lydia Sharp, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1447419221
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharp works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharp.
