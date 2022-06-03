Overview

Dr. Lydia Savic, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from EDVARDA KARDELJA UNIVERSITY OF LJUBLJANI / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.



Dr. Savic works at Flavio Cordano DPM in Rockford, IL with other offices in Libertyville, IL, Elgin, IL and McHenry, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.