Overview

Dr. Lydia Rios, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Braintree, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Rios works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates in Braintree, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.