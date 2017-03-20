Dr. Lydia Rios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lydia Rios, MD
Overview
Dr. Lydia Rios, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Braintree, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates111 Grossman Dr, Braintree, MA 02184 Directions (781) 849-2300Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter, who is turning 18 next month, has had Dr. Rios since birth. We choose her based on what my wife's NP told us leading up to the birth of our daughter. It was one of the best decisions we ever made. Dr. Rios has been an integral part of our lives these past 18 years. Not once have we ever been disappointed. In my opinion, the people who surround your doctor are as important as the doctor. In Dr. Rios' case, she has outstanding colleagues surrounding her. Dr. Rios is the best.
About Dr. Lydia Rios, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rios has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rios accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rios speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rios. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.