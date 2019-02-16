See All Dermatologists in Beachwood, OH
Dr. Lydia Parker, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lydia Parker, MD is a Dermatologist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital, TriPoint Medical Center and West Medical Center.

Dr. Parker works at The Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic in Beachwood, OH with other offices in Willoughby, OH and Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Boil along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    The Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic
    3737 Park East Dr, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 464-7333
    The Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic
    4212 State Route 306, Willoughby, OH 44094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 946-9080
    The Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic
    2001 Crocker Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 871-0410
    The Parker Skin and Aesthetic Clinic
    3733 Park East Dr Ste 104, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 464-7333

Hospital Affiliations
  • Hillcrest Hospital
  • TriPoint Medical Center
  • West Medical Center

Boil
Dermatitis
Warts
Boil
Dermatitis
Warts

Boil Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Vascular Birthmarks Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 16, 2019
    Dr. Parker is exceptional. She is extremely knowledgeable in her practice but beyond that, her passion for what she does is evident in every interaction. She really listens to what the patient wants. Her demeanor is so calm and you really feel cared for. She takes her time talking with you and I never got the “busy doctor” vibe from her at all. On top of this her work is beyond absolutely beautiful!! So happy! Also the office is punctual w appts and very professional. Highly highly recommend her
    Veronica in Beachwood , OH — Feb 16, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lydia Parker, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1912937079
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Case Western Reserve University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lydia Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parker has seen patients for Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

