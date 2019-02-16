Dr. Lydia Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lydia Parker, MD
Overview
Dr. Lydia Parker, MD is a Dermatologist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital, TriPoint Medical Center and West Medical Center.
Dr. Parker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic3737 Park East Dr, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 464-7333
-
2
The Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic4212 State Route 306, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 946-9080
-
3
The Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic2001 Crocker Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 871-0410
-
4
The Parker Skin and Aesthetic Clinic3733 Park East Dr Ste 104, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 464-7333
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital
- TriPoint Medical Center
- West Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parker?
Dr. Parker is exceptional. She is extremely knowledgeable in her practice but beyond that, her passion for what she does is evident in every interaction. She really listens to what the patient wants. Her demeanor is so calm and you really feel cared for. She takes her time talking with you and I never got the “busy doctor” vibe from her at all. On top of this her work is beyond absolutely beautiful!! So happy! Also the office is punctual w appts and very professional. Highly highly recommend her
About Dr. Lydia Parker, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1912937079
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Case Western Reserve University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parker works at
Dr. Parker has seen patients for Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.