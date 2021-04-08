Overview

Dr. Lydia Lopez, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Lopez works at SA Pain Clinic in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Adjustment Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.