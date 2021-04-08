Dr. Lydia Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lydia Lopez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lydia Lopez, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.
Locations
Neurology & Neurophysiology PA2425 Babcock Rd Ste 111, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 358-3108
University Family Health Center Southeast903 W Martin St, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 358-3441
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lopez used to treat me and my grandson as patients. Does she treat adults now. I've known her for many years and trust her and would like to continue to see her
About Dr. Lydia Lopez, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1306916499
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Anxiety, Adjustment Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
