Dr. Lydia Lane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lydia Lane, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Dr. Lane works at
Locations
Little Rock Eye Clinic Llp201 Executive Ct Ste A, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 224-5658
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had an appointment with Dr. Lane yesterday. She performed laser surgery for I have glaucoma tow years ago. I go to Dr. Eric Robbins in Conway, every four months for my condition. He referred me to Dr. Lane. She is a very, caring, knowgeable, reliable, and patient Doctor. I will have her perform surgery on my left eye. It's called Ab Interno Trabeculotomy. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND DR. LYDIA F. LANE.
About Dr. Lydia Lane, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1033112420
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lane accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lane has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.