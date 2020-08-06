Overview

Dr. Lydia Johnson, MD is a Dermatologist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at VCU HEALTH SYSTEMS in Richmond, VA with other offices in Glen Allen, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss and Hidradenitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.