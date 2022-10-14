Overview

Dr. Lydia Hernandez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.