Dr. Lydia Hernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lydia Hernandez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies.
Locations
- 1 4850 Red Bank Rd Ste 310, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Directions (513) 221-2544
- 2 4700 E Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 221-2544
-
3
Mercy Health Cardiovascular Thoracic Vascular and Endovascular4030 Smith Rd Ste 300, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Directions (513) 221-2544
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred by my obgyn to her because of my complicated issues. I have been with her over 10+ years. I think she is one of the Best Doctors for female Breast issues there is in this area. She is very caring she takes time to listens to you and will talking to you about the issues involved. I'm so thankful to have her and her associates to take care of me.
About Dr. Lydia Hernandez, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982779740
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- General Surgery
