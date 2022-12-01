Dr. Lydia Ferrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lydia Ferrell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lydia Ferrell, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with Indiana University School of Medicine
Locations
I.C. Pain Solutions, PC6447 S East St Ste A, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 781-0067Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is just a terrific person and really amazing doctor and she has some of the best staff I've ever met in my life
About Dr. Lydia Ferrell, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1760476071
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana University School Of Medicine Dept. Of Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferrell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferrell speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.