Overview

Dr. Lydia Dugdale, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Dugdale works at CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

