Dr. Lydia Young Choi-Kim, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lydia Young Choi-Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.

Dr. Young Choi-Kim works at Karmanos Cancer Center in Detroit, MI with other offices in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Lumpectomy and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Karmanos Cancer Center
    4100 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 527-6266
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Karmanos Cancer Institute at Lawrence and Idell Weisberg Cancer Treatment Center
    31995 Northwestern Hwy, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 527-6266
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lumpectomy
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lumpectomy
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 14, 2020
    Dr Choi really shows that she cares about the patient and the patients family. She answers the calls and provides timely responses to our questions. Thank you for your knowledge, expertise and most important your kindness.
    Chris of Rochester Michigan — Nov 14, 2020
    About Dr. Lydia Young Choi-Kim, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598860058
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Medical Education
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lydia Young Choi-Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young Choi-Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Young Choi-Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Young Choi-Kim has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Lumpectomy and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young Choi-Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Young Choi-Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young Choi-Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young Choi-Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young Choi-Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

