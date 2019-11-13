Dr. Lydia Banuelos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banuelos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lydia Banuelos, MD
Dr. Lydia Banuelos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro and Saddleback Medical Center.
Atlantis Eyecare5991 E Spring St, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (562) 938-9945
Atlantis Eyecare947 S Anaheim Blvd Ste 120, Anaheim, CA 92805 Directions (714) 821-4666
Laguna Hills23521 Paseo de Valencia Ste 305, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 581-1770
San Pedro1360 W 6th St Ste 125, San Pedro, CA 90732 Directions (310) 359-1290Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Atlantis Eyecare7677 Center Ave Ste 301, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 901-2007
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Banuelos is an outstanding ophthalmologist. She has successfully been treating me for a number of eye conditions. She is sensitive to the insurance and whether the prescriptions are covered. She has a wonderful personality, listens to me and my concerns and is very thorough with her examinations and follow-up care. Her staff has been excellent; friendly, professional and caring. I have been totally happy with the care that Dr. Banuelos has given me and my eyes and would recommend her without any reservations. She's great!
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518939354
- University Of California, Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus
- Charles R. Drew University
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Whittier College, Los Angeles, Ca
Dr. Banuelos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banuelos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banuelos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banuelos speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Banuelos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banuelos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banuelos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banuelos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.