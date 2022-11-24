Dr. Lyda Pung, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lyda Pung, DO
Overview
Dr. Lyda Pung, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences.
Locations
Independence Women's Clinic19550 E 39th St S Ste 300, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 478-0220Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr Pung is terrific. I had several visits with Dr Pung. Her knowledge of her specialty is exceptional. She combines this knowledge with compassion, & exceptional care.
About Dr. Lyda Pung, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1518385046
Education & Certifications
- Truman Medical Center|University Of Missouri - Kansas City
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pung has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.