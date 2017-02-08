See All Pediatricians in Torrance, CA
Dr. Ly Nguyen, MD

Pediatrics
5 (15)
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ly Nguyen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Nguyen works at Children's Medical Group in Torrance, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Childrens Medical Group
    3440 Lomita Blvd Ste 352, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 539-2445

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test

Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 08, 2017
    Best pediatrician ever! He is patient, knowledgeable, and very thorough. My kids have been seeing him for more than a decade. Though we moved, still drive down to Torrance to see him.
    — Feb 08, 2017
    About Dr. Ly Nguyen, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen works at Children's Medical Group in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nguyen’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

