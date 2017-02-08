Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ly Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ly Nguyen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Childrens Medical Group3440 Lomita Blvd Ste 352, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 539-2445
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
Best pediatrician ever! He is patient, knowledgeable, and very thorough. My kids have been seeing him for more than a decade. Though we moved, still drive down to Torrance to see him.
About Dr. Ly Nguyen, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295823862
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.