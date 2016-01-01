See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Lwin Cho, MD

Geriatric Medicine

Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lwin Cho, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County.

Dr. Cho works at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis of the Elbow, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nyc Health Hospitals Kings County
    451 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 (718) 245-3201

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis of the Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Treatment frequency



Arthritis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Overweight
Abdominal Pain
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Urinary Incontinence
Vaccination
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Pharyngitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroparesis
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypokalemia
Indigestion
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo
Iodine Deficiency
Itchy Skin
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Syphilis Infections
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Stones
Venous Insufficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    About Dr. Lwin Cho, MD

    Geriatric Medicine
    22 years of experience
    English
    1457363681
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cho accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Cho has seen patients for Arthritis of the Elbow, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cho on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Cho has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

