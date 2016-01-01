Overview

Dr. Lwin Cho, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County.



Dr. Cho works at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis of the Elbow, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.