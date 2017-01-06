Dr. Luzma Cardona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luzma Cardona, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luzma Cardona, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Cardona works at
Locations
1
Cleveland Clinic9300 EUCLID AVE, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 671-2205
2
Cleveland Clinic Foundation Fairview Hospital18101 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (216) 671-2205Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital33300 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (216) 636-5860
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cardona is literally the best at what she does. She has helped me tremendously with my migraines. I had migraines 15-20 days out the month and they were reduced to about 5 a month. Im so glad shes my doctor.
About Dr. Luzma Cardona, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1821137837
