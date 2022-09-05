See All Neurologists in Port St Lucie, FL
Dr. Luz Vazquez, MD

Neurology
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Luz Vazquez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. 

Dr. Vazquez works at Seacoast Medical Associates in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Seacoast Medical Associates
    1801 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste A-102, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 (772) 249-2494
    Heart & Family Health Institute of Port St. Lucie
    1700 Se Hillmoor Dr, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 (772) 335-9600

  Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
  HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Sep 05, 2022
    Dr. Vazquez has been very caring and understanding to my friend with special needs who sees her for her neurology needs. My friend has been doing excellent with the medical care doctor Vazquez has given her.
    Sep 05, 2022
    Neurology
    English
    1568418325
    University Hospital
    Internal Medicine
    Dr. Luz Vazquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Vazquez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Vazquez works at Seacoast Medical Associates in Port St Lucie, FL.

    Dr. Vazquez has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Vazquez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vazquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vazquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

