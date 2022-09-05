Dr. Luz Vazquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vazquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luz Vazquez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luz Vazquez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL.
Dr. Vazquez works at
Locations
1
Seacoast Medical Associates1801 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste A-102, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 249-2494
2
Heart & Family Health Institute of Port St. Lucie1700 Se Hillmoor Dr, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 335-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vazquez has been very caring and understanding to my friend with special needs who sees her for her neurology needs. My friend has been doing excellent with the medical care doctor Vazquez has given her.
About Dr. Luz Vazquez, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
