Overview

Dr. Luz Rosario, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from San Juan Bautista School of Medicine.



Dr. Rosario works at Rakesh Rohatgi MD in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.