Dr. Luz Prieto-Sanchez, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (30)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Luz Prieto-Sanchez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

Dr. Prieto-Sanchez works at North Florida Reg Thyroid Ctr in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1
    North Florida Reg Thyroid Ctr
    1705 S Adams St, Tallahassee, FL 32301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 224-7154

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation

Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Cholesterol Screening
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dyslipidemia
Goiter
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Abnormal Thyroid
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Craniopharyngioma
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Female Infertility
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hashimoto's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperthyroidism
Hypogonadism
Hypopituitarism
Malaise and Fatigue
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Sep 08, 2022
    Have been to many docs since I have heart issues and diabetes and Dr Prieto is among the best. My blood sugar is normal and stable. My heart issues have also stabilized. Can't thank her enough for how much she helped me. She has always been very easy to talk to and correct in her opinions. Everything a doctor should be, she has. Met quite a few who weren't but Dr Prieto is not one of them. Can't thank her enough for all she has done for me.
    sls642 — Sep 08, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Luz Prieto-Sanchez, MD
    About Dr. Luz Prieto-Sanchez, MD

    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

