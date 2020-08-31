See All Family Doctors in Silver Spring, MD
Dr. Luz Lopez-Correa, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Luz Lopez-Correa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus.

Dr. Lopez-Correa works at Mary's Center in Silver Spring, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Correa Lucy MD
    344 University Blvd W Ste 215, Silver Spring, MD 20901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 681-5111
  2. 2
    Dr Luz M Lopez Correa PC
    11120 New Hampshire Ave Ste 205, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

VAP Lipid Testing
Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing
Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

• Self Pay

    • Self Pay

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Luz Lopez-Correa, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1053365890
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luz Lopez-Correa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez-Correa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lopez-Correa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lopez-Correa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lopez-Correa works at Mary's Center in Silver Spring, MD. View the full address on Dr. Lopez-Correa’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez-Correa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez-Correa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez-Correa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez-Correa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

