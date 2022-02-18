See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. Luz Feldmann, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (61)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Luz Feldmann, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from National University of Colombia and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Feldmann works at Associated Allergists & Asthma Specialists in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Luz A. Feldmann M.d. Ltd.
    1100 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 (847) 255-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Fibromyalgia
Headache
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Migraine
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylitis
Upper Back Pain
Acute Postoperative Pain
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Ankle
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Finger
Arthritis of the Foot
Arthritis of the Hand
Arthritis of the Midfoot
Arthritis of the Neck
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Arthritis of the Spine
Arthritis of the Toe
Arthritis of the Wrist
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Radiculopathy
Climacteric Arthropathy
Crystal Arthropathy
Crystalline Arthritis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Epidural Steroid Injections
Facet Joint Pain
Fracture
Gout
Hip Arthritis
Infectious Arthritis
Joint Disorders
Knee Arthritis
Knee Disorders
Kyphosis
Lordosis
Lumbar Disc Degeneration
Lumbar Herniated Disc
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
Monoarthropathy
Neck Pain
Nerve Blocks
Neuropathic Arthropathy
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthropathy
Pain Management
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pinched Nerve in Back
Polyarthropathy
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Psoriatic Arthritis
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis
Seronegative Arthritis
Seronegative Spondyloarthropathy
Spinal Cord Injury
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylarthritis
Spondylarthropathy
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)
Traumatic Arthropathy
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Wear and Tear Arthritis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    AARP
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Feb 18, 2022
    I've never worked with a doctor who was as attentive as Dr. Feldmann. She went out of her way to help and assist with the issues I was having. If you're looking to get to the root cause as opposed to a"quick fix", she's the doctor to see. I've worked with many doctors for a number of years and have made the most progress, by far, with Dr. Feldmann.
    MJ — Feb 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Luz Feldmann, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Luz Feldmann, MD.

    About Dr. Luz Feldmann, MD

    Specialties
    Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1316054026
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Cook County Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    St Elizabeth's Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    National University of Colombia
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
