Dr. Luz-Estefana Garcia, MD

Internal Medicine
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Luz-Estefana Garcia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Garcia works at UCHealth Primary Care in Colorado Springs, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Primary Care At Briargate
    8890 N Union Blvd Ste 170, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 364-5005
    Kaiser Permanente Briargate Senior Health Center
    4105 Briargate Pkwy Ste 125, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 282-2520

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Luz-Estefana Garcia, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1831168095
    Education & Certifications

    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    • University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
