Dr. Luz-Estefana Garcia, MD
Overview
Dr. Luz-Estefana Garcia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Locations
Primary Care At Briargate8890 N Union Blvd Ste 170, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 364-5005
Kaiser Permanente Briargate Senior Health Center4105 Briargate Pkwy Ste 125, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 282-2520
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding. Great Doctor and human being.
About Dr. Luz-Estefana Garcia, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831168095
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia speaks Spanish.
