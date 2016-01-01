Overview

Dr. Luz Del Portillo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Calabasas, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Del Portillo works at UCLA Health MPTF Calabasas in Calabasas, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

