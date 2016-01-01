Dr. Luz Del Portillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Portillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luz Del Portillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luz Del Portillo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Calabasas, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Del Portillo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ucla Mptf Calabasas Health Center26585 Agoura Rd Ste 330, Calabasas, CA 91302 Directions (818) 743-8422
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Del Portillo?
About Dr. Luz Del Portillo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1760554026
Education & Certifications
- Vet Affairs Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Del Portillo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Del Portillo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Del Portillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Del Portillo works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Portillo. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Portillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Portillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Portillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.