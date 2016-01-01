Dr. Cervantes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luz Cervantes, MD
Dr. Luz Cervantes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SPLIT / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Queens Hematology Oncology PC10850 62nd Dr Ste La, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 896-8000
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1962543991
- UNIVERSITY OF SPLIT / MEDICAL SCHOOL
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cervantes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cervantes.
