Dr. Luxman Srikantha, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Luxman Srikantha, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Middletown, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Campus, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Srikantha works at Premier ENT Associates in Middletown, OH with other offices in Centerville, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier ENT Associates in Middletown
    1055 Summitt Dr, Middletown, OH 45042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Premier ENT Associates at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus
    2400 Miami Valley Dr Ste 290, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Upper Valley Medical Center
  • Atrium Medical Center
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Luxman Srikantha, DO

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Years of Experience
  • 7 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1679932479
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Detroit Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Georgia Campus, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Luxman Srikantha, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srikantha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Srikantha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Srikantha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Srikantha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srikantha.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srikantha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srikantha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

