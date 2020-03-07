Dr. Luviana Soto, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luviana Soto, DDS
Overview
Dr. Luviana Soto, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Doral, FL.
Dr. Soto works at
Locations
-
1
Luvic Advanced Dentistry2000 NW 87th Ave Ste 215, Doral, FL 33172 Directions (786) 839-5145Monday11:00am - 8:00pmTuesday11:00am - 8:00pmWednesday11:00am - 8:00pmThursday11:00am - 8:00pmFriday11:00am - 8:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soto?
fueron muy amables, agradecidas al 100% con ellas,.. las ame.. mil bendiciones que sigan dando lo mejor,
About Dr. Luviana Soto, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- 1508212333
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soto accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Soto using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Soto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soto works at
Dr. Soto speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Soto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.