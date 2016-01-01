Overview

Dr. Luv Singh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Odessa Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at Steward Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center in Odessa, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

