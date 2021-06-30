Dr. Lutul Farrow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lutul Farrow, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Strongsville, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Strongsville Family Health Center16761 Southpark Ctr, Strongsville, OH 44136 Directions (440) 878-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cleveland Clinic
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I take my daughter to Dr Farrow. He is amazing. He has helped her with her knees, has a fantastic bed side manner. And he takes all the time you need to answer all of your questions. Exceptionally thorough.
- Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Farrow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farrow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.