Overview

Dr. Luther Wolff III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Wolff III works at St. Francis Orthopaedic Institute in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.