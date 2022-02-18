Dr. Luther Wolff III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolff III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luther Wolff III, MD
Overview
Dr. Luther Wolff III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Locations
St. Francis Orthopaedic Institute2300 Manchester Expy Ste A101A, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 322-6646
St. Francis Hospital2122 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 596-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly and very professional staff. Did not have to wait long at all to see doctor. Doctor was very thorough and explained what was wrong and provided treatment. Very pleased with visit.
About Dr. Luther Wolff III, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1851362941
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolff III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolff III accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolff III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolff III has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolff III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolff III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolff III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolff III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolff III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.