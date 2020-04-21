Dr. Luther Corley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luther Corley, MD
Dr. Luther Corley, MD is a Pulmonologist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Huntsville Hospital Lung Center / Comprehensive Asthma Centet1104 MONROE ST SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-5864Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Huntsville Hospital
I moved to Madison from Florence, AL 5 years ago. I had a pulmonologist in Florence that I had total confidence in and did not want to change to a new one in the Huntsville area. After traveling back and forth with appointments I ask my doctor in Florence to recommend a pulmonologist for me in Huntsville . I have now been seeing Dr Luther Corley for approximately 4 years and could not be happier. Dr Corley is professional, very courteous, and kind. He has made me comfortable and well informed. I am very happy with Dr Corley.
- University Ala School Med
- U Ala Sch Med
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- University of Alabama
Dr. Corley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corley has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Corley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corley.
