Dr. Luther Cobb, MD
Overview
Dr. Luther Cobb, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Eureka, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mad River Community Hospital and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka.
Dr. Cobb works at
Locations
Eureka Allergy and Asthma Care Specialists2504 Harrison Ave Ste A, Eureka, CA 95501 Directions (707) 476-0688
Hospital Affiliations
- Mad River Community Hospital
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He definitely is more skilled than most. He was able to show me things that even university hospital doctors could not.
About Dr. Luther Cobb, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386668481
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cobb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cobb accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cobb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cobb works at
Dr. Cobb speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cobb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cobb.
