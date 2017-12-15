Overview

Dr. Luther Carter, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and Jay Hospital.



Dr. Carter works at Baptist Heart & Vascular Institute And Cardiology Consultants in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.