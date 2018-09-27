Dr. Lusine Simonyants, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simonyants is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lusine Simonyants, MD is a Pulmonologist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Yerevan State University Medical School, Armenia and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Dr. Simonyants works at
Locations
Southern California Pulmonary Lung Center1511 W Glenoaks Blvd, Glendale, CA 91201 Directions (818) 637-2200
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventist Health Glendale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EBMS
- Employers Dental Service
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Midwest Life
- Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
experience was wonderful, especially with her administrative staff, Alice is awesome, so polite, so sweet and so helpful. All the girls work amazing. and patients referred to her are absolutely happy!
- Pulmonary Disease
- 24 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Russian
- 1669685111
- Milton S Hershey Med Center
- Pinnacle Health Hospitals
- Yerevan State University Medical School, Armenia
- Critical Care Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Dr. Simonyants has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simonyants accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simonyants has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simonyants works at
Dr. Simonyants has seen patients for Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simonyants on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Simonyants speaks Armenian and Russian.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Simonyants. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simonyants.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simonyants, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simonyants appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.