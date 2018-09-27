See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Lusine Simonyants, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3 (57)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Lusine Simonyants, MD is a Pulmonologist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Yerevan State University Medical School, Armenia and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.

Dr. Simonyants works at Southern California Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Southern California Pulmonary Lung Center
    1511 W Glenoaks Blvd, Glendale, CA 91201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 637-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Cough
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Chest Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Heart Disease
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interstitial Lung Disease
Lipid Disorders
Lung Cancer
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lung Nodule
Malnutrition
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Overweight
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Insufficiency
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Abscess
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma in Adults
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biliary Atresia
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Cancer
Breath Testing
Breathing Disorders
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Bronchitis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Cystic Fibrosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fungal Infections
Gait Abnormality
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hiatal Hernia
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hyperkalemia
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Low Back Pain
Lung Abscess
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mechanical Ventilation
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Pancreatic Cancer
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Fibrosis
Pulmonary Procedures
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Respiratory Diseases
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rib Fracture
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Malignancies
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Disorders
Swine Flu
Thrombosis
Thyroid Goiter
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tuberculosis
Vascular Disease
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wegener's Granulomatosis
Yeast Infections
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EBMS
    • Employers Dental Service
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Midwest Life
    • Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Sep 27, 2018
    experience was wonderful, especially with her administrative staff, Alice is awesome, so polite, so sweet and so helpful. All the girls work amazing. and patients referred to her are absolutely happy!
    meri avanesyan — Sep 27, 2018
    About Dr. Lusine Simonyants, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1669685111
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Milton S Hershey Med Center
    Residency
    • Pinnacle Health Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Yerevan State University Medical School, Armenia
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lusine Simonyants, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simonyants is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simonyants has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simonyants has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simonyants works at Southern California Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Simonyants’s profile.

    Dr. Simonyants has seen patients for Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simonyants on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Simonyants. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simonyants.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simonyants, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simonyants appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

