Dr. Lusiana Loman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hudson, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Universitas Padjadjaran, Fakultas Kedokteran and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.



Dr. Loman works at Diabetes Care Center in Hudson, FL with other offices in New Port Richey, FL and Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.