Dr. Lusiana Loman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists
- FL
- Hudson
- Dr. Lusiana Loman, MD
Dr. Lusiana Loman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lusiana Loman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hudson, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Universitas Padjadjaran, Fakultas Kedokteran and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Dr. Loman works at
Locations
-
1
Pasco Primary Care Associates14100 Fivay Rd Ste 250, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 869-7822
-
2
Womens Care Center of Pasco PA5422 Us Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Directions (727) 869-7822Tuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
-
3
Diabetes Care Center2531 Landmark Dr, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 450-1349
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Continuous Glucose Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Diseases
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Incidentaloma
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Ketoacidosis
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Female Infertility
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Goiter
- View other providers who treat Hashimoto's Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypoparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Interstitial Cystitis
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipedema
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cyst
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Thyroiditis
- View other providers who treat Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Insipidus
- View other providers who treat Diet Counseling
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Endocrine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Exercise Counseling
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypercholesterolemia
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Graves' Disease
- View other providers who treat Growth Hormone Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Gynecomastia
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hormone Imbalance
- View other providers who treat Hormone Replacement Therapy
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hyperthyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypopituitarism
- View other providers who treat Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Insulin Pump Therapy
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Disease
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Subacute Thyroiditis
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Testosterone Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Loman?
Francis Kwa DOB 05/28/1930 Visited Dec 17/20 Forgot WHEN my next visit will be? PLease respond.
About Dr. Lusiana Loman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 46 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1972506244
Education & Certifications
- Lincoln Hospital
- Lincoln Misericordia Hospital
- Universitas Padjadjaran, Fakultas Kedokteran
- University Padjadjaran / College of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loman works at
Dr. Loman has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Loman speaks Arabic.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Loman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.