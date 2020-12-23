See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Hudson, FL
Dr. Lusiana Loman, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (40)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lusiana Loman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hudson, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Universitas Padjadjaran, Fakultas Kedokteran and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.

Dr. Loman works at Diabetes Care Center in Hudson, FL with other offices in New Port Richey, FL and Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pasco Primary Care Associates
    14100 Fivay Rd Ste 250, Hudson, FL 34667
    Womens Care Center of Pasco PA
    5422 Us Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL 34652
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Diabetes Care Center
    2531 Landmark Dr, Clearwater, FL 33761

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
  • Mease Countryside Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • Morton Plant North Bay Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 23, 2020
    Francis Kwa DOB 05/28/1930 Visited Dec 17/20 Forgot WHEN my next visit will be? PLease respond.
    F. Kwa — Dec 23, 2020
    About Dr. Lusiana Loman, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1972506244
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lincoln Hospital
    Internship
    • Lincoln Misericordia Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Universitas Padjadjaran, Fakultas Kedokteran
    Undergraduate School
    • University Padjadjaran / College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lusiana Loman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Loman has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Loman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

