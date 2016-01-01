Dr. Lushantha Gunasekera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gunasekera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lushantha Gunasekera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lushantha Gunasekera, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Dr. Gunasekera works at
Locations
-
1
Orlando Health Agent for Ohpg Inc.10000 W Colonial Dr Ste 282, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 351-5384
-
2
Florida Institute for Research Medicine & Surgery7236 Stonerock Cir, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (321) 841-6444
-
3
Scripts Pharmacy1222 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 351-5384Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lushantha Gunasekera, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1033380548
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
