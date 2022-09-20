Dr. Lurley Archambeau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Archambeau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lurley Archambeau, MD
Overview
Dr. Lurley Archambeau, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
Lurley J. Archambeau MD6450 Weatherfield Ct Ste 1B, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 866-2830
- 2 3600 Briarfield Blvd Ste 3, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 866-2830
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lurley Archambeau, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1376529768
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Archambeau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Archambeau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Archambeau.
