Dr. Lurleen Benzian, MD
Overview
Dr. Lurleen Benzian, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Joan C Edwards School Of Medicine At Marshall University.
Locations
David G Balter MD334 S Patterson Ave Ste 105, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 Directions (805) 964-1514
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Benzian for over 10 years, and you cannot find a better dermatologist. She has a calm, yet bright demeanor that makes an uncomfortable experience of being a patient instantly better. She is knowledgable, observant, and empathetic, so you are certain that you are getting the very best care. She also treats the staff with respect and kindness, which is very important to me. I highly recommend Dr. Benzian!
About Dr. Lurleen Benzian, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1639173289
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital, Department Of Dermatology, Clinical Research Fellowship
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics, Department Of Dermatology
- Marshall University School Of Medicine, Pediatrics
- Joan C Edwards School Of Medicine At Marshall University
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benzian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benzian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benzian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benzian works at
Dr. Benzian has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benzian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Benzian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benzian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benzian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benzian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.