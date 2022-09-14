Overview

Dr. Lurleen Benzian, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Joan C Edwards School Of Medicine At Marshall University.



Dr. Benzian works at Dermatology Associates in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.