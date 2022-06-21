Dr. Luqman Seidu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seidu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luqman Seidu, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY.
Med Suites5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 445, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 943-0002
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great experience, he has been my son's allergist for most of his life. Great bedside manner and we have never had to wait long even during COVID times. I appreciate how attentive he is and how he is always willing to listen and hear me out and provide suggestions.
Dr. Seidu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seidu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seidu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seidu has seen patients for Hives and All Types of Food Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seidu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Seidu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seidu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seidu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seidu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.