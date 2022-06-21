See All Allergists & Immunologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Luqman Seidu, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (30)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Luqman Seidu, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Seidu works at Omni Allergy Immunlgy & Asth in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hives and All Types of Food Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Med Suites
    5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 445, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 943-0002

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hives
All Types of Food Poisoning
Asthma
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 21, 2022
    Great experience, he has been my son's allergist for most of his life. Great bedside manner and we have never had to wait long even during COVID times. I appreciate how attentive he is and how he is always willing to listen and hear me out and provide suggestions.
    — Jun 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Luqman Seidu, MD
    About Dr. Luqman Seidu, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831129261
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luqman Seidu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seidu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seidu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seidu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seidu works at Omni Allergy Immunlgy & Asth in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Seidu’s profile.

    Dr. Seidu has seen patients for Hives and All Types of Food Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seidu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Seidu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seidu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seidu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seidu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

